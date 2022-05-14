Gyanvapi Mosque Row: 40% Survey Completed With Full Cooperation On Day 1 Amid Security

In a key development, 40% of the videographic survey in the Gyanvapi mosque complex was completed on Saturday amid tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident. As per sources, 4 basements were surveyed. To begin with, barricades were placed to block the movement of vehicles and all surveyors were strictly instructed to keep their mobile phones outside the mosque premises. Moreover, shops within an approximate radius of 500 m from the mosque remained close until day 1 of the survey concluded.

Special cameras and lights were arranged for the videography of the premises. Meanwhile, speculation was rife that snake charmers were ushered in after snakes were spotted in the basement. Speaking to the media, representatives of both parties revealed that the survey will resume at 8 am.

One of the surveyors told the media, "The survey took place for 4 hours today. Both sides cooperated with each other. The government and administration also extended all possible cooperation. The survey is taking place peacefully. The survey will continue tomorrow."

The Gyanvapi Mosque survey

In recent times, there has been a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque premises. Asserting that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2000 years ago, they claim that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669. The present case pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The petitioners contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same. On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videographic survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order.

Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, the Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar ruled that the court commissioner will have to submit a report in this regard by May 17. While the court refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, it appointed an additional court commissioner- Vishal Singh.