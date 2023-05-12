Gyanvapi Mosque Row Big Development: ASI Allowed To Conduct Carbon Dating Of Shivling

In a major decision in the Gyanvapi mosque matter, the Allahabad High Court allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct carbon dating of the 'Shivling' found in the premises, without causing any kind of damage to the structure. The ASI told the Allahabad HC that carbon dating of the purported Shivalinga inside the Gyanvapi Mosque is not possible and only the top part of the lingam can be carbon-dated.

It was further stated by the ASI that a section of the top part of the Lingam has been added at a later stage using binders containing plant products and this binder can be radio carbon dated and can possibly reveal the age of the Shivling. Vishnu Shankar Jain representing the Hindu side said, "We had applied (for carbon dating) on the basis of the ASI report, this appeal has been approved by the Allahabad HC. So broadly, a scientific survey of the shivling at the Gyanvapi premises will be conducted. The mode of the survey will be decided by the Varanasi district court on May 22."

The single-judge bench of Arvind Kumar Mishra of the Allahabad HC pronounced the decision on the basis of the report submitted by the ASI. The order was passed after the Hindu side represented by Laxmi Devi and three others had filed a civil revision plea after the Varanasi court had rejected the plea for carbon dating in October 2022.

Allahabad HC reverses the Varanasi district court order

The Allahabad HC gave a major boost to the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case overturning the order of the ruling of the Varanasi district court in October 2022. The court cited the Supreme Court directives regarding the safe upkeeping of the shivling and rejected the plea for carbon dating stating a scientific examination may damage the shivling-like structure.

The judge had observed:

* If carbon dating or ground-penetrating radar is permitted and it damages the 'shivling', it would be a violation of the May 17, 2022 order of the Supreme Court. The SC had ordered that the purported 'shivling' found in the court commissioner survey should be kept safe and secured.

*If it happens (damage to the 'shivling'), it is likely to hurt people's religious sentiments.

* It will not be appropriate to direct the ASI to determine the age, and nature of the 'shivling' and there is no possibility for the determination of the questions involved in the suit by way of this order.