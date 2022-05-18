As the Gyanvapi row explodes, an eyewitness speaking to Republic Media Network claimed that he had seen a Shivling in the mosque complex. He asserted that he saw a Shivling when he was a child.

"The video is 100% true because we live near the temple. When we were children we used to go to Gyanvapi Masjid and sit. There were no restrictions. The claim of Shivling is true. We saw it in childhood. The wall outside the Shivling was made after 1992," Gulshan Kapoor, the eyewitness, said.

Kapoor added, "Before 1992, we were able to see Shivling but they used to claim it was a fountain. We never saw the fountain working."

The eyewitness said that he had seen Muslims use it as Wuzukhana. "They used to take water from wuzukhana and used to wash hands and feet."

Three court-appointed commissioners, five lawyers from both sides, an assistant and a videography team performed the survey of Gyanpavi Masjid from May 14 to May 16. During the survey, the Hindu side claimed that a Shivling was found in the court complex.

The Masjid is located near the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple and a Varanasi court is hearing a petition by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

Gyanvapi case hearing on May 19

The hearing in the Gyanvapi case will take place on Thursday, May 19. The court will hear issues related to Wuzukhana and wall demolition. The Muslim side has also moved an application before District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, seeking two days from the court to file their objection to the petition of the Hindu side.

Moreover, the Hindu side has demanded the re-appointment of Ajay Mishra, who was removed as commissioner in the case by the court on May 17. The petitioner, in his plea, states that the report would be incomplete without Ajay Mishra's support.

Image: Republic World, PTI