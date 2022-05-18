Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Hindu Side Speaks To Republic; Demands 'disputed Area' Be Handed Over

Amid the Gyanvapi row and the alleged discovery of a Shivling, voices from the Hindu side are demanding that the mosque land, which is part of the larger Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex, be handed over to the Hindus for pooja. Speaking to Republic Media Network, one of the advocates who had previously fought a suit related to the Gyanvapi case in the 90s asserted that since Vishweshwara (Lord Shiva) had manifested in the complex in the form of a jyotirlinga, the area should be handed over to the Hindus for worship.

"In 1991, a dispute was registered by me in the Varanasi Court and we contended that since the beginning of times, our jyotirlinga is there. Vishweshwara is manifested there, the city has been named after him. Because of his presence, Kashi flourishes. This latest survey has been ordered on a plea of 5 women who are only seeking worship rights there. My plea was is a title suit," said the advocate.

"Since Vishweshwara jyotirlinga is the owner of the entire complex, this disputed area is a small part of the entire temple complex. I have demanded that this disputed area be handed over to the Hindu side," he said.

Face-off over Shivling claim after Gyanvapi survey

So far, the Muslim side has continued to deny that a Shivling was found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises. In fact, after the court ordered the sealing of the Wuzukhana after the alleged discovery, the Muslim side claimed that it was a 'fountain'. Amidst the face-off over the 'Baba mil gaye' claim, the Hindu side has moved the Varanasi Court to demolish the wall beside the Wuzukhana. The report from the three-day court-appointed survey of the complex will be submitted before the Varanasi Court on May 19, Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered that the spot where the Shivling was claimed to be found be 'protected', without impeding the prayers of Muslims. While it refused to stay the Varanasi Court's proceedings, the Supreme Court removed the numerical restriction from the order, in which only 20 Muslims were allowed to enter the Mosque. The top court will continue hearing the matter on Thursday, May 19.

Image: Republic World