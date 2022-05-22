Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Kashi Priest To File Plea Seeking To Offer Prayers Before Shivling

Mahant of Kashi Vishwanath is set to file a petition in court, seeking permission to offer prayers at the Shivling that was discovered at the Gyanvapi mosque.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kashi's chief priest Kulpati Tripathi rejected claims from the Muslim side that the Shivling, found during the mosque survey, was a fountain.

"There was a Shivling at Shringar Gauri temple since time immemorial... The Gyanvapi Koop is situated on the northern side of the wall. Nandi is situated on its west. Long ago, there were three shops behind the northern wall of the temple. There used to be a tea-seller and a Muslim woman who sold bangles. The situation changed after Aurangzeb's attack. That time, Mahant Panna jumped into the well with the Shivling," the Mahant said.

Allow devotees to offer prayers at the Shivling: Kashi priest

He added that devotees should be allowed to offer prayers at the Shivling, adding that he would file a petition before the court requesting the same.

"I plead the court to open the walls of the mosque. You will find that the Shivling is 51 feet high. There are ancient jewels beneath the idol of Mahadev too. Justice will only prevail after all 3 walls - north, east, and west - are demolished," the priest avered.

He also added that the court will take several months to pass the order on the Gyanvapi survey, after reviewing every intricate detail of the findings. He insisted that the spot where Shivling was found, be freed for devotees to clean and worship.

Showing decades-old photos of the temple structure, Tripathi said that the dome of the mosque was built over the temple pillars and also pointed out the carvings of Lord Shiva on its doors. He expressed faith in the judiciary that the truth would be known to all after the court order.