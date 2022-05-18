While debates continue to prevail over the discovery of a Shivling from the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, two sides of the discussions have surfaced where the Hindu petitioners are celebrating the discovery while the others have refuted the claims, stating it is a fountain. Amid the raging debates, a Kerala Muslim group is protesting against the Gyanvapi case and took out a rally for the same.

The All-India Imams Council on May 18 launched a protest against claims of a Shivling being found at the Gyanvapi mosque and took out a protest march towards the Kerala Raj Bhavan. A large group of Muslims, including young boys, took to the streets chanting slogans in response to the latest developments in the Gyanvapi case. They claimed that the Hindu side in the case was trying to forcefully acquire the mosque.

Arshad Mohammad Naqvi, national executive of All-India Imams Council, who was leading part of the protest, said that the claims made in the case were false. “They claim that a Shivling appeared at the Wuzukhana in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi. Advocate Vishal Kumar who acted on the case has claimed that. It is spoken word and not the truth,” the Imam Council executive said while speaking to Republic TV. He dismissed all claims of a Shivling being found inside the mosque.

Row over the discovery of Shivling during Gyanvapi mosque survey

On May 16, during the last day of the survey, the survey team had claimed about discovering a large Shivling inside a well located in the Wuzukhana of the Gyanvapi mosque. While this led to celebrations among the Hindu side, the Muslim side strongly refuted the claims, asserting that it was a fountain and is very common in mosques.

However, later, the Varanasi court issued an order to seal the area in view of the discovery as a piece of crucial evidence pertaining to the matter. Following this, while the Hindu side has sought for demolishing a wall near the pond, the court has asked the Muslim petitioners to file their response by May 18.

SC refuses to stay Gyanvapi survey

The present case pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. A day earlier, an SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha refused to impose an immediate stay on the local court proceedings pertaining to the Gyanvapi survey. While it ordered the protection of the area where the Shivling was allegedly discovered, it clarified that Muslims will be allowed access to the mosque for performing Namaz and religious observances.

