Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Petitioner Insists Temple Was Demolished; 'Pictures Are Proof'

As the Court adjourned the hearing over the Gyanvapi Mosque row, the petitioner in the case Bijay Rastogi spoke to Republic Media Network on Tuesday. During the exclusive conversation, Rastogi reiterated the claim that the Shambhu Vishweshwar Jyotirlinga has been in Gyanvapi since time immemorial. He further claimed that Lord Shiva and Parvati were themselves present in the Jyotirlinga famous across the world and added that Muslims, led by Aurangzeb demolished it 'due to the religious antipathy'.

"In one portion, a sculptor was created, which the Muslims call mosque while the Hindus continue to believe that it is a temple. As it is, the construction of a mosque over a temple is barred in Islam...Also, you can't forcefully create a mosque atop an already established temple," he said, adding, "The pictures being shown on Republic bear testimony that it was a temple, which was demolished. It is the remains of the temple, on top of which they have built a tomb, and are claiming that it is a mosque."

A court-appointed commissioner conducted videography and survey of some areas outside the mosque in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex which could not be fully completed. The survey had to be stalled amid protests. The caretaker committee of the Gyanvapi Mosque and its lawyers have said they stand opposed to any videography inside the Mosque.

'Other side hell-bent on violating orders of the Court '

Opining on the barring of plaintiff-respondent inside the Mosque, Rastogi said, "Once a case is filed with respect to a particular property, that property becomes disputed. To see what evidence of the dispute is present, a Commission was formed by the Court. So that, they could go, see around, click pictures..But the Muslim side does not consider the constitution, does not respect the directions by the Court, they will do anything to violate it...And therefore, by not allowing the survey to be completed, they have done exactly that."

The Varanasi Sessions Court said that the matter will be heard on Wednesday, May 11.