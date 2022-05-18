Gyanvapi Mosque Row: RSS Slams Owaisi For Rebutting Survey Findings; 'Do Not Provoke'

Reacting to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark on Varanasi Trial Court's order on the Gyanvapi mosque row where Owaisi called it "wrong, unfair and illegal", the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sang (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar lambasted Owaisi and said do not provoke people.

Speaking to ANI on Owaisi's remark on Gyanvapi, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said, "Due to some external aggressors there are some disputed places in our country. And it is the right of the people of the country to know the truth about these places. The political leaders and religious leaders should not provoke people but help them to find the truth. Whether it's Owaisi or Kejriwal or Mamata Banerjee, I just want to tell them that do not provoke. Let the truth comes out." He further added that a peaceful solution is necessary for harmony in the country. Referring to Article 370, Ram Janambhoomi case, Triple Talaq verdict, Kumar said that when the truth regards to these cases came, the country became free of confusion. Speaking about the peaceful removal of the loudspeakers in Uttar Pradesh, Indresh Kumar said, "Things can happen peacefully. That's why I urge that do not provoke. Help to find a solution and let the truth come."

Owaisi urges SC to ensure justice, stay Varanasi Court order

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Tuesday, condemned the Varanasi Trial Court's order on the Gyanvapi mosque row, calling it "wrong, unfair and illegal". Addressing a press conference, Owaisi raised an objection to the trial court's direction to seal the mosque's wuzu khana and alleged that a "grave procedural unfairness" had been done. He also reiterated his claim that the Shivling found at the spot, just miles away from the statue of Nandi, was a fountain.

"A grave procedural unfairness has happened. The Commissioner had not given the report to the district judge, but a petitioner moved an application and before a notice was even given to the Muslim side, the honorable judge passed the order to protect that area and the so-called thing called Shivling which is not there, it is a fountain. He also restricted Namazis to 20. That order is wrong, we hope that the SC on May 19 will recognize the grave procedural unfairness," said Owaisi.

"You go ask for a survey, give a name, and they accept and appoint that person. It is procedurally completely unfair. I am against that Survey, and so I am against the commissioner. The commissioner did not even give a report, and the petitioner goes to court and says 'baba mil gaye'?" he remarked.

Referring to the SC's interim order on the Gyanvapi mosque dispute on Tuesday, Owaisi asserted that the top court had permitted namaz with all religious observances including the wuzu. The entire argument of a 'historical wrong' by the Sangh Parivar is completely wrong, he asserted.