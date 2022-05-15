Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Second Plea In SC To Stop Survey; 'attempt To Disturb Communal Peace'

A Special Leave Petition has been filed before the Supreme Court on Sunday seeking to put a stop to the Gyanvapi mosque survey, directed by the Varanasi Court. In the plea, Committee of Management, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid, has alleged that the survey is an attempt to 'disturb the communal peace and harmony' and is in contravention of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

Demanding a stop to the survey on 4 grounds, the petitioners have alleged that the orders passed by the Civil Judge Senior Division, Varanasi were in excess of jurisdiction under Order 7 Rule 11 CPC, as well as against the scheme of Places of Worship (Special provision) Act 1991.

It also contended that given that the proceedings were sub-judice before the HC, the 2021 suit is an 'abuse of process of law'. "In the Suit of 1991, an application was filed by the Plaintiffs therein for survey of premises in dispute by the ASI, which though allowed by the Court was later set aside by a coordinate bench of the HC," it said.

Further, the petitioners argued that the HC ought to have appreciated the settled law w.r.t. local inspection or Commission by Court. "Court is not able to arrive at a just conclusion either way or where the court feels that there is some ambiguity in the evidence which can be clarified by making local inspection or Commission. It cannot be claimed as a right by any party," it said, adding that the Advocate Commissioner for local inspection could not have been appointed upon the suggested choice of the Plaintiffs.

Notably, the Gyanvapi mosque survey had previously been brought to the attention of the apex court on Friday, May 13. CJI NV Ramana had avered that he will pass orders on the matter after reading through the case. "I don't know anything, how can I pass an order? I'll read and then pass orders.. let me see," the CJI had said.

Gyanvapi mosque survey progress

The Varanasi court has ordered the completion of the Gyanvapi mosque survey and the submission of a detailed report before it by May 17. On Saturday, videography of two basements was completed using special cameras. The first survey was conducted near the frill on the ground floor, sources said. The surveyors were not allowed to enter with mobile phones. Snake charmers were also called after learning about the presence of snakes in the complex. On Sunday, it was held for the second consecutive amid tight security.

Though the committee members did not divulge details of the survey, sources claim that the team discovered soil in the fifth basement of the complex. The team suspects that soil was recently brought inside the complex to obliterate the evidence. Committee members have raised suspicion over the use of white cement to 'destroy' idols on the premises. The survey will resume tomorrow between 10 am to 12 noon, the court-appointment committee said.