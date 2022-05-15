Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Security Upped In Varanasi As Survey Continues For Second Day

Security has been beefed up around the Gyanvapi mosque complex as the court-appointed committee began its survey for the second consecutive day. In adherence to the court order, the survey is being carried out between 8 am to 12 noon and is likely to be completed today. The committee is expected to submit its videography survey report to the Varanasi court by May 17.

On Saturday, almost half of the survey was completed using special cameras and lights in two basements and near the grill on the ground floor.

Speaking to Republic about the security arrangements at the Gyanvapi complex, Varanasi Commissioner of Police, Satish Ganesh said, "We are ensuring that pilgrims don't face problems. The Police administration held meetings with all parties and survey proceedings are being conducted with mutual consent. The process is going on smoothly."

The SP also thanked the people of Kashi for cooperating with the police and administration during the survey exercise.

Row over Gyanvapi survey

The Gyanvapi mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the two monuments share the same complex. Last month, a Varanasi local court had ordered a videography survey of the Masjid complex following a suit filed by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before idols located on its outer walls. The survey, which had been halted due to opposition from the mosque authorities, resumed on Saturday following a local court order.

At least 40% of the videography survey was completed amid tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident. Barricades were placed to block the movement of vehicles and all surveyors were strictly instructed to keep their mobile phones outside the mosque premises. Shops within an approximate radius of 500 m from the mosque remained closed until day 1 of the survey concluded.

One of the surveyors told the media, "The survey took place for 4 hours today. Both sides cooperated with each other. The government and administration also extended all possible cooperation. The survey is taking place peacefully. The survey will continue tomorrow (May 15)."

The Varanasi police commissioner and a trustee of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust were also present during the survey.