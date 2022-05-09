Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, Uttar Pradesh-based social activist Ram Prasad Singh exuded confidence about the evidence in the Gyanvapi mosque case. Singh provided evidence to the petitioners who moved a local court on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same

Maintaining that the demolished temple at the site had a height and width of 124 feet, he explained, "The temple was demolished in 1669. There was a famous scholar- Narayan Bhati and Raja Todarmal (was a Minister) during Akbar's rule and had a lot of influence. That's why he expressed a desire to Todarmal to try to reconstruct the demolished temple. Due to his order, permission was granted to reconstruct the temple. Narayan Bhati made a lot of efforts to reconstruct the temple that was demolished in 1669. He required land for the temple. So, they took the decision to rebuild the temple in the same place where the old temple stood."

The social activist added, "The Muslim side has no logic and no evidence. They want to keep us busy in this case. If we take recourse to the law and they also accept the law, they know that they will lose the so-called mosque. It is ours. We are ready to provide evidence". On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim.

Opposition to the survey

On this occasion, Ram Prasad Singh also explained what happened on May 7 due to which the team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar failed to conduct the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. He was assisting the court-appointed videographer on the day when protests took place at the mosque. According to him, hundreds of Muslim men present there did not allow the team to enter the mosque even as the Varanasi court had refused to stay the survey. The matter will now come up for hearing in the court later in the day.

The social activist revealed, "There was a crowd of 600-700 persons inside. 50-100 persons came to the gate. The situation was such that our camera would have been broken if there was stone-pelting. They can do anything. Then, we stepped back". The opposition to the survey comes in the wake of a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Temple premises. Asserting that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2000 years ago, they claim that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669.