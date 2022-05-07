Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Varanasi Court Dismisses Appeal To Block Survey; Hearing On June 9

In a major development in connection with the Shringar Gauri Temple-Gyanvapi Masjid row, a Varanasi court has dismissed the appeal to block the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Earlier, a survey was ordered in the mosque which was objected to by the management committee. On May 6, the survey was conducted by a Court-appointed Commissioner. The Managing Committee of Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi had opposed the decision to conduct videography and survey in the mosque premises. Meanwhile, the court will hear the case next on June 9. It is also important to note that the survey will continue till June 9.

Earlier in the day, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on the Varanasi court's order directing a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. According to Owaisi, this was a violation of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

Varanasi‘s Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar's order dated April 26 came on a plea seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since time immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same. In pursuance of this, a team of lawyers and opposing legal parties led by court-appointed advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar commenced the survey on May 6.

In September last year, the Allahabad High Court had stayed an Uttar Pradesh court's order directing an archaeological survey at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque premises in Varanasi. A single-judge bench of Justice Prakash Padia was hearing the appeals filed by the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi. He had highlighted that Civil Judge Ashutosh Tewari had passed the order notwithstanding the pendency of the pleas regarding the maintainability of the title dispute before the HC.

What was the Varanasi court order?

After the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi case, there was a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Temple premises. The Varanasi court's order dated April 8 was based on Vijay Shankar Rastogi's plea who contended that the entire premises belonged to the temple alone. Asserting that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2,000 years ago, he claimed that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669. The temple was re-constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1780. He also maintained that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 was not applicable to this suit. Barring the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute, this law prohibited courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947.

Moreover, Rastogi cited the outcome of the Ayodhya land dispute to highlight that the issue can be resolved with the excavation by the Archaeological Survey of India. On the other hand, the Sunni Central Waqf Board had pleaded that the situation as it was on August 15, 1947, should continue. However, Civil Judge Ashutosh Tewari directed a five-member ASI team to study the entire premises, the cost of which will be borne by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Image: PTI