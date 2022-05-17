Gyanvapi Mosque: Sealing Process Of Spot Where 'Shivling' Was Allegedly Found Begins

Hours after the big 'Baba mil gaye' claim, the sealing process of the spot inside the Gyanvapi mosque, where the 'Shivling' was reportedly found, has begun. The development comes after a Varanasi court directed the exercise post the completion of the three-day survey led by the court commissioner on Monday, May 16.

At the end of the survey, an application was filed by the Hindu side informing the court that a 'Shivling' was found inside the Wuzu Khana - the pond where Muslims perform their ritual cleansing before offering namaz. It was reportedly unearthed from the bottom of the pond, when the water was taken out. After listening to the plea, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar directed that the spot be sealed.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav who appeared in the court for the Hindu side, stated, "The Shivling was recovered from the Wuzu Khana located in front of the so-called Gyanvapi mosque. On the other hand, there is Nandi Maharaj. We filed an application in the court to seal the place. The court directed that it should be sealed." He elaborated, "It was hidden there by filing water." Notably, the Muslim side is expected to go to High Court to contend the sealing of the Wuzu Khana.

Gyanvapi Survey: First visuals of Shivling's location

On May 16, Republic Media Network had also accessed the first visuals of the location where the Shivling was recovered. Along with ordering the sealing of the site, the Varanasi Court has also directed the District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, Police Commissionerate, and CRPF commandant, to guard and keep safe the place safe.

Apart from the Shivling, sources claim that the team discovered soil in the fifth basement of the complex during the course of the survey. The team suspects that soil was recently brought inside the complex to obliterate the evidence. Committee members have raised suspicions over the use of white cement to 'destroy' idols on the premises.

The matter will now be heard on Tuesday, May 17, when the survey report is likely to be submitted to the court. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is also expected to take up a plea seeking direction for a stay on the survey on May 17. Although the survey has already been completed, the bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud has agreed to hear the matter filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee.