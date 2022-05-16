After the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque concluded after three days, the Hindu side claimed conclusive evidence of idols being found in the premises. Speaking to the media, petitioner Sohan Lal Arya said that they discovered much more material than their initial expectations. On this occasion, he hinted that they would move the court seeking a survey on the western wall of the mosque. Brimming with joy, Arya said, "Baba Mil Gaye (We got Baba)". When asked about the details, he gave a cryptic response, "Whom Nandi was waiting for".

Sohan Lal Arya remarked, "I can't say a lot even though I know a lot. It is much more than what we expected. It is a very important day. When the time came, the slogans of Lord Mahadev resonated in the mosque. People started dancing. After this, we will demand a survey of the debris which is 75 feet tall and 30 feet wide on the western wall."

He added, "This is the next step and we will get the destroyed idols of our Gods and Goddesses in the debris that is 15 feet tall. The survey is over. We have come outside now". Meanwhile, the report is likely to be submitted to the court after 10 am on Tuesday. Earlier, sources told Republic TV that the team discovered soil in the 5th basement of the mosque complex and raised suspicion over the use of white cement to destroy the idols on the premises.

On this occasion, Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Sharma stated, "The survey also took place from 8 am to 12 pm on May 14 and May 15. While the survey was to conclude on May 15, they decided that the survey will continue till May 16. The activity of the court commissioner continued today. It went on for nearly 2.15 hours and the survey was concluded at 10.15 am. Reacting to Sohan Lal Arya's claim, he opined, "Apart from the usual slogans that are chanted in the Kashi Vishwanath temple, no unusual slogan was chanted. No information has been given about what the court commissioner discovered".

Giving details of the security arrangements, Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh revealed, "We had given a comprehensive level of security system which had several stages. We held constant meetings with the parties, this was the order of the court in which everyone's cooperation was expected. By interacting with the people at every police station level in the city, the misconceptions were removed among the people. It was a three-day operation, which has ended today. The survey was conducted in an ideal environment, in which no law and order situation was affected in any way."

#WATCH "Shivling....Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahi thi... The moment things became clear the chants of 'Har Har Mahavdev' resonated in mosque premises," claims Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in Gyanvapi mosque case, who accompanied the Court commission on mosque survey in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/iWwubz4wPa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2022

The Gyanvapi Mosque survey

In recent times, there has been a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque premises. Asserting that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2000 years ago, they claim that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669. The present case pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The petitioners contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same. On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videographic survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order.

Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, the Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar ruled that the court commissioner will have to submit a report in this regard by May 17. While the court refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, it appointed an additional court commissioner- Vishal Singh.