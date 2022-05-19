Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Finds Traces Of 4 Hindu Idols, Sheshnaag & Shapes Of Lotus On Walls

In an explosive development pertaining to the Gyanvapi Masjid dispute, traces of Hindu temples have been discovered near two walls of the mosque, according to the survey report submitted to the Varanasi court. The two-page survey report filed by suspended court commissioner Ajay Mishra states that debris from the Shringar Gauri temple was found near the north and west walls of the mosque.

Findings of Gyanvapi survey

As mentioned in the survey report now accessed by Republic TV, the following proofs were found during the videography survey conducted at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi -

Remains of four Hindu idols covered in red colour were found on the western wall of the mosque

A place to light lamps was found next to the idols on the walls

Lotus and snake (sheshnaag)-like shapes as well as inscriptions of Hindu motifs were seen on walls

As per the survey report, the debris seemed to be lying on the ground for a long time. Presently, the remains of the Shringar Gaura temple are worshipped as a whole because it is prohibited to visit the actual idols located on the walls, that are barricaded.

The documents proving the existence of the Hindu temple come ahead of the crucial hearing in the Varanasi local court, during which, the videography survey report will be reviewed.

Gyanvapi survey: Shivling discovered in Wuzukhana of masjid

The survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex concluded on Monday, May 16, during which, according to claims made by the Hindu side, a Shivling has been discovered in the Wuzukhana (Ablution pond). The court subsequently ordered the sealing of the spot where the Shivling was found.

Advocate Ajay Mishra, who was the sole surveyor of the mosque complex also stated in his report that the police deployed for security at the mosque were not performing duties as per norms. The court had suspended Mishra on Tuesday on charges of leaking information.

Earlier, the Supreme court backed the order of the Varanasi court and ordered the sealing of the area where the Shivling stands. In addition, the SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha also allowed Muslims to offer Namaz and religious observances.