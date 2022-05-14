Gyanvapi Mosque Survey: Heavy Police Force Deployed In Varanasi; Markets Shut

The survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple begins today, May 14. Heavy police deployments were witnessed in the area to avoid any unpleasant events. This comes in the wake of a Varanasi Court seeking a report by May 17.

As Republic TV continues to bring the latest updates of the survey, it is learned that all surveyors have been asked to keep their mobile phones outside. They are strictly instructed to not enter the mosque premises with mobile phones.

#BREAKING on #GyanvapiTruth | Video survey proceedings of Gyanvapi Mosque begins; heavy security deployed at survey site, all surveyors have been asked to keep their mobile phones outsidehttps://t.co/iy7blHT6IN — Republic (@republic) May 14, 2022

To avoid any mishap, heavy police deployment is arranged in and around the mosque area. Barricades are placed to block the movement of the vehicles as the survey is scheduled to complete by 12 noon. The market is closed as the shopkeepers are directed to shut their businesses till the survey completes. As per the visual report, shops within the 500 m radius are seen closed.

Providing details on security for the Gyanvapi mosque survey in Varanasi, UP, DCP Kashi Zone RS Gautam told ANI, "There is a robust arrangement to ensure that the people don't face any inconvenience, the darshan takes place well and everything goes on well".

While Laxmi Devi, one of the women petitioners who has demanded permission to offer prayers inside the mosque spoke to Republic TV and said, "It is an important day for us as the survey has been conducted today".

"The truth will come out. There are many proofs inside", she added.

Laxmi Devi further expressed hope to worship Goddess Shringar Gauri inside the mosque.

Gyanvapi survey verdict

Hearing a plea filed by a group of Hindu women that have sought year-long access to offer prayers at a Hindu shrine, a Varanasi Court on Thursday allowed the videographic survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Guidelines for continuing the video survey of the mosque were issued by Varanasi’s Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar and it was further announced that it will be held by May 17. While despite reservations from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, the court refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Earlier on April 18, 2021, a group of Delhi-based women moved the court with their plea and had also sought to stop the opponents from damaging the idols.

On April 26, the court of Civil Judge of Varanasi ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and to submit a report by May 10.

It is to be noted that the Gyanvapi mosque survey controversy dates back to 1991 when local priests filed a number of petitions in Varanasi district court seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi complex.

The petitioners contended that a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir was demolished in the 17th century and Gyanvapi Masjid was built on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

(Image: PTI/ANI)