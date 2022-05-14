Gyanvapi Mosque Survey: Inside Details Of Survey Accessed; Traces Of Swastik Found

Almost half of the videography survey in the Gyanvapi mosque complex was completed on Saturday amid tight security arrangements, sources informed Republic. As per the sources, 2 basements were surveyed. Sources also informed that surveyors were not allowed to enter with mobiles.

The videography of two basements has been completed using special cameras. The first survey was conducted near the frill on the ground floor, sources said

Gyanvapi survey: Inside details

Surveyors were not allowed to enter with mobiles

The team surveyed 2 basements

Videography of 2 basements done

Special cameras used for the survey

First survey near the grill on the ground floor

The survey team entered the third basement

Snake charmers with necessary resources called

Map made during the survey

One of the surveyors told the media, "The survey took place for 4 hours today. Both sides cooperated with each other. The government and administration also extended all possible cooperation. The survey is taking place peacefully. The survey will continue tomorrow."

The Gyanvapi mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. A court had ordered a videography survey of the Masjid complex on a suit filed jointly by five Hindu women seeking approval for daily prayers before idols on its outer walls. The survey resumed on Saturday following a local court order amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

'Almost 50% survey done'

District Magistrate of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "Amid tight security arrangements, the videography of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex was held on Saturday, and almost 50 per cent of the survey work has been done."

"The survey will continue on Sunday as well. It was conducted from 8 am to 12 noon. The Varanasi police commissioner and a trustee of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust were also present during the survey," Sharma said.