Republic Media Network accessed the Commission Report of the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque on Thursday. In the report that ran over 12 pages, there is a mention of a Shivling being found in the 'wazu khana' in the disputed premises on May 16, the third and the final day of the videography survey by the Commission.

In the report, the Commission highlighted that at about 8:40 AM, it was brought to the attention of everyone present by the advocate of the plaintiff that in the centre of the pool, there is a well-like structure, wherein a stone is lying and in the midst of it is the Shivling of Lord Shiva.

"After this, the Court Commissioner directed the worker of the Municipal Council to go inside the pool by climbing down a ladder and reduce the water-level. Members of the fishery department were also called in to get suggestions for the fishes living in the pool. They said that fish will be safe and alive if the water level is maintained till the 2-feet mark," the report read.

It further added, "Keeping in mind the suggestion, when the water level was reduced, a black, round-shaped figure of approximately 2.5 feet was seen. At the top of the figure, there was a small, round-designed white stone and right in the centre of it, there was a small hole."

Other important findings in the survey

The doors of the Tehkhana (cellar) were half-opened

Pan leaves flower, Temple bells, Swastik, Trishul inscriptions on the wall

4-4 ancient time pillars, 8 feet each in height on the cellar wall. The pillar had Kalash among other Hindu icons engraved. There was also an unclear inscription, in old Hindi

In between these pillars, two modern-age pillars were constructed

A photograph of a Hindu deity on the wall

Newly-painted walls

Videography survey report submitted

The present row pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The petitioners contended that Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videography survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order. Finally, the court allowed the videography survey of the Mosque premises, which was completed on May 16.