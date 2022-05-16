Gyanvapi Mosque Survey: Varanasi Court Orders Sealing Of Spot Where 'Shivling' Was Found

In a massive development on Monday, a Varanasi court directed the sealing of the spot on the Gyanvapi mosque premises where a 'Shivling' was allegedly discovered. Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar's order came on an application filed by the Hindu side's advocate Harishankar Jain informing the court that a 'Shivling' was found during the survey conducted by a team led by the court commissioner. Besides demanding the immediate sealing of the spot, he sought the court's direction to allow only 20 Muslims to offer Namaz and prohibit them from performing Wuzu.

Finally, the court ruled, "The Varanasi District Magistrate is instructed that the place where the Shivling was found should be immediately sealed. No person should be permitted entry there. The Varanasi District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, Police Commissionerate and CRPF commandant, Varanasi are directed that they will be personally responsible to guard and keep safe the place that has been sealed". The matter will now be heard on Tuesday when the survey report is likely to be submitted to the court.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav who appeared in the court for the Hindu side remarked, "The Shivling was recovered from the Wazu Khana located in front of the so-called Gyanvapi mosque. On the other hand, there is Nandi Maharaj. We filed an application in the court to seal the place. The court directed that it should be sealed". He elaborated, "It was hidden there by filing water".

The Gyanvapi Mosque survey

The present case pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, the Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am today (May 16) to the satisfaction of all parties. Speculation that a 'Shivling' had been discovered gained traction after petitioner Sohan Lal Arya exclaimed after the survey, "Baba Mil Gaye!"