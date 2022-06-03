Gyanvapi Mosque-temple Row Escalates; Hindu Seers Demand To Offer Prayer Inside Premises

As the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri temple matter continues to escalate, in a new development, Hindu seers have now started demanding to offer prayers in the mosque complex reiterating their previously-made claims that the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi is actually a temple.

Announcing the same, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the representative disciple of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati of Dwarka and Jyotirmath during a press conference on Thursday stated that on the instructions of Guru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, they will be heading towards the Gyanvapi mosque and will further perform worship rituals at the Shivling. He also added that they will not wait for the court's order anymore stating that "We don't keep our Gods hungry for days. It is our duty to worship him."

According to his statements, the members of the religious organisation will go to Gyanvapi on Saturday, June 4, and will worship the "Shivling' as far as they are permitted.

"If Lord Shiva has appeared in the mosque complex, then he should be worshiped and offered prayers. We cannot wait for the court's order to worship our Lord. Following the orders of Guru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, we will go to Gyanvapi to worship the Shivling found in the 'wazukhana', and will offer raga-bhog and worship to Lord Shiva", he said.

Further on being asked about going against the court's order and tight security around the mosque, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said that the order of the Shankaracharya is "our topmost priority in religious matters".

"His orders will be obeyed. The details of when and how he will enter the mosque premises on Saturday will be given on Friday", he further added.

Hindu petitioners ask seers to consider the court's order

Notably, this came after a survey was carried out last month in the Gyanvapi mosque following which the Hindu side made claims that a Shivling was found inside the mosque premises, while the Muslim side clearly turned it down saying that it was a 'fountain'.

In the meantime, reacting to the announcement by the Hindu seer on Thursday, Hindu side petitioner Sohan Lal Arya has said that the seers should consider the court's order. "However if they want to worship inside the temple, then they will be solely responsible for it and we can't comment on it", he added.

In the meantime, the Varanasi Court will be hearing the matter on July 4.

Image: Republic