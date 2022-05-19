'Gyanvapi Mosque Trust Funded By SP's Mukhtar Ansari': Hindu Side Makes Big Claim

Moments after the report of the video graphic survey was submitted, the President of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Gyanvapi Mukti Andolan reiterated that there is 'a temple and not a mosque' on the disputed land, and claimed that the body running the Gyanvapi Mosque Trust was funded by Samajwadi Party leader Mukhtar Ansari.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sudhir Singh pointed out the presence of the Shivling as well as the Swastika and the lotus inside the premises, and highlighted that never before the icons of the Hindu iconography were found in an Islamic structure.

"Anjuman Islamia is running the Gyanvapi Mosque Trust. It is being run with the support of the Samajwadi Party, and the money of Mukhtar Ansari. Mukhtar Ansari is providing the finance for hiring the advocates for the case," Singh said, in a massive claim as the hearing in the case continues.

In recent times, there has been a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque premises.

Videographic survey report submitted

The present row pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The petitioners contended that Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videographic survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order. Finally, the court allowed the videographic survey of the Mosque premises, which was completed on May 15.

There have been two reports submitted so far. One by suspended Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra, and the other by special court commissioner Vishal Singh. In the report submitted by Singh, Sanatan icons like lotus, trishul, damru were found on the walls. Mishra, in his report, has talked about the remains of idols being found inside the Mosque.