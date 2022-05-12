Gyanvapi Mosque Verdict: Survey Of Premises To Be Conducted On May 14, Inform Sources

After a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises days after it had to be aborted owing to vehement opposition, Republic Media Network has now learnt from sources that the survey is set to be conducted on Saturday, May 14, from 8 AM to 12 PM. It is important to note that the court commissioner will have to submit a report in this regard by May 17.

Earlier, Republic TV accessed the Varanasi court's order copy on May 12. In the order pronounced by Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, it has been said that the survey in the mosque will continue. It is said that the Advocate Commissioner designated by the Court, the plaintiff, the defendant and the advocates would be present during the survey. Apart from the aforementioned people, no other person will be allowed. The order copy in Hindi roughly translates to "The delegated Advocate Commission has the full freedom to take pictures, shoot videos in the marked place in the disputed land. If at any point, an obstruction is created, for example, a lock is placed, then the administration is being given full responsibility to get the lock opened/break it and ensure that the survey is completed.

Varanasi Court allows survey of Gyanvapi Mosque premises

Earlier in the day, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises days after it had to be aborted owing to vehement opposition. Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ruled that the court commissioner will have to submit a report in this regard by May 17. Moreover, the court refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra despite reservations from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee. However, it appointed an additional court commissioner- Vishal Singh.

Speaking to the media after the order, the respondent's advocate said, The survey will take place from 10 am to 2 pm. The report has to be submitted by the advocate commissioner (to the court) by May 17. The court accepted our plea and directed the administration that this team will be given entry inside the premises under any circumstances whether it is by opening the lock or breaking the lock."

New Commissioner speaks to Republic; assures Unbiased Survey

Vishal Singh, the new court commissioner on May 12 had an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, assuring that the Gyanvapi Mosque survey will be conducted without any discrimination, and that it will take place before May 17. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Additional Court Commissioner Vishal Singh said, "The honourable court has given a very big responsibility and will carry out my duties without any bias and discrimination and in the presence of both the sides, the survey commission will do its job. The court has ordered that under the observation of the district magistrate and Varanasi Police Commissioner, the survey commission's work will be taken forward. Survey will take place before May 17."

He added, "Discussion will take place with survey commissioner before that. I will work along with Ajay Mishra. We will continue this together. No outsiders will be allowed during that time. The court has given the clear order. Admin cannot make any excuse to delay the survey."

