Gyanvapi Mosque Verdict: Survey Proceedings To Start On May 14 At 8 Am

Following a Varanasi court order allowing the survey at the Gyanvapi mosque, the survey proceedings is now set to start on Saturday, May 14. Republic has learnt that the survey proceedings will commence at 8 AM.

Meanwhile, in a recent update pertaining to the Gyanvapi mosque row, the matter has been brought to the attention of the Supreme Court on Friday where senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi sought status quo of the local court's order.

Republic on Friday accessed details of the Gyanvapi survey and has learnt that the proceedings are set to restart on Saturday. Speaking to Republic TV, the newly appointed court commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh said that the survey team would start proceedings at the mosque at 8 AM on Saturday.

“We will go to Gyanvapi mosque tomorrow (May 14) at 8 AM and the survey will be conducted,” assistant advocate commissioner Singh said.

“There will be all arrangements by the administration tomorrow. This is a serious matter and the administration should provide proper security arrangements. If survey does not get completed tomorrow, then we will request court to extend it till Monday or Tuesday,” the newly appointed court commissioner told Republic. “I am confident that we will complete the survey within given time frame. There will be no partiality,” he added.

This comes after a Varanasi Court on Thursday allowed the videographic survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Issuing its order, the court had also dismissed a plea to replace advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra from the survey. Furthermore, the court also appointed two more advocate commissioners special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh and assistant advocate commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh to assist Mishra in the Gyanvapi survey.

Gyanvapi verdict

Hearing a plea filed by a group of Hindu women that have sought year-long access to offer prayers at a Hindu shrine, a Varanasi Court on Thursday allowed the videographic survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Guidelines for continuing the video survey of the mosque were issued by Varanasi’s Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar and it was further announced that it will be held by May 17. While despite reservations from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, the court refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Earlier on 18 April 2021, a group of Delhi-based women moved the court with their plea and had also sought to stop the opponents from damaging the idols. On April 26, the court of Civil Judge of Varanasi ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and to submit a report by May 10. Meanwhile, the matter has also been brought to the attention of the Supreme Court on Friday, May 13.

It is to be noted that the Gyanvapi mosque survey controversy dates back to 1991 when local priests filed a number of petitions in Varanasi district court seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi complex. The petitioners contended that a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir was demolished in the 17th century and Gyanvapi Masjid was built on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

