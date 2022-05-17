Gyanvapi: Muslim Side To Move HC Over Sealing Of Spot Where Shivling Was Allegedly Found

After the massive 'Baba Mil Gaye' claim, the Gyanvapi mosque management is expected to move High Court to contend the sealing of the Wuzu Khana inside the Gyanvapi mosque, where a ‘Shivling’ was reportedly discovered.

On Monday, May 16, the videographic survey of the mosque premises concluded. At the end of the exercise, the Varanasi court directed the sealing of the spot on the premises where a Shivling was allegedly discovered.

Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar's order came on an application filed by the Hindu side's advocate Harishankar Jain informing the court that a 'Shivling' was found during the survey conducted by a team led by the court commissioner. Besides demanding the immediate sealing of the spot, he sought the court's direction to allow only 20 Muslims to offer Namaz and prohibit them from performing Wuzu (the ritual washing) in the pond.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav who appeared in the court for the Hindu side remarked, "The Shivling was recovered from the Wazu Khana located in front of the so-called Gyanvapi mosque. On the other hand, there is Nandi Maharaj. We filed an application in the court to seal the place. The court directed that it should be sealed". He elaborated, "It was hidden there by filing water".

Speaking to the media on Monday after the alleged big find, petitioner Sohan Lal Arya said that they discovered 'much more' material than their initial expectations. Brimming with joy, Arya said, "Baba Mil Gaye (We got Baba)". When asked about the details, he gave a cryptic response, "Whom Nandi was waiting for".

"I can't say a lot even though I know a lot. It is much more than what we expected. It is a very important day. When the time came, the slogans of Lord Mahadev resonated in the mosque. People started dancing. After this, we will demand a survey of the debris which is 75 feet tall and 30 feet wide on the western wall," he added.

The matter will now be heard on Tuesday, May 17, when the survey report is likely to be submitted to the court.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is also expected to take up a plea seeking direction for a stay on the survey on May 17. Although the survey has already been completed, the bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud has agreed to hear the matter filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.