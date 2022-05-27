Gyanvapi Row: Both Sides To Get Survey Footage On May 30; Muslim Side Opposes Publication

In the Gyanvapi row, both Hindu and Muslim sides are likely to receive the video and photos of the survey on Monday, May 30. Only petitioners will receive the video. Initially, the petitioners were going to get the video on May 27, Friday, but it has been deferred till Monday due to some reasons.

The Muslim side were against making the survey public and had thus filed a plea seeking curbs on the survey video. The letter by the Muslim side sought a ban on the release of the survey video to the public. It said that the survey report should only be shared with concerned parties.

"We have pleaded that the commission report, photographs, and videos be shared with only the concerned parties and that the report be not made public. We will get it on May 30," Advocate Merajuddin Siddiqui who is representing the Muslim side, said.

Gyanvapi row: Hearing on maintainability of original plea on May 30

The district court in Varanasi on Thursday heard arguments on the maintainability of the petition by five Hindu women who sought permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Temple in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Complex and posted the matter for hearing on May 30.

"The Muslim side's arguments on the maintainability of the case remained incomplete today, which they will continue on May 30 -- the date fixed by the court for the next hearing," District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said.

The Muslim panel had argued that the petition is not maintainable as the 1991 Places of Worship Act prohibits conversion of any place of worship and mandates the maintenance of the religious character of worship as it existed on April 15, 1947.

Vishnu Jain, the advocate of the Hindu side, said, "The Shivling which was found in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, was in the custody of the Muslim side. They had first tampered with the Shivling which was clearly evident. We will raise the issue in the court."

Image: PTI