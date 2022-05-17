Gyanvapi Row: Court Commissioner AP Singh Explains Why 2 More Days Asked To Submit Report

Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh on May 17 spoke exclusively to Republic TV over the Gyanvapi survey. He said that he is satisfied with the survey that was done in cooperation with both sides.

"The survey went on for three days and we were making daily reports but the full report could not be completed as we had to look after all aspects, including the photographic and videography team. Hence, Vishal Singh submitted an application for seeking two additional days to file a report," Singh said.

'Survey consists of every detail'

When asked about the details of the survey, the court-appointed advocate commissioner said, "The survey consists of what we saw in the tehkhana (cellar) and first floor. It will have every detail and will be presented to the court... Satisfied with the survey, it was done in cooperation with both sides."

On Ajay Mishra's removal by the court as advocate commissioner for the Gyanvapi survey for alleged non-cooperation, he said that "Mishra was removed due to negligence."

A Varanasi court on May 17 gave two additional days to the commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex to file its report. The court also sacked advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra who was part of the commission.

Gyanvapi row

The survey was conducted by three court-appointed advocate commissioners, five lawyers each from Hindu and Muslim sites, and an assistant and a videography crew from May 14 to 16.

The Gyanvapi Mosque complex is situated next to the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple and a group of women filed a petition in a local court for permission to worship the idols of Hindu gods on the mosque's exterior walls.

The Supreme Court has also directed Varanasi District Magistrate to ensure the protection of the area inside the mosque where the 'Shivling' is said to be discovered during the survey.

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha also ordered that Muslims can continue offering 'namaz' there without any impediment.

Image: PTI, Republic World