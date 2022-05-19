Gyanvapi Row: Court Commissioner Says 'I Saw Nandi Statue, Prepared Report With Honesty'

Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh, on Thursday, submitted the report of the survey work of the Gyanvapi mosque carried out from May 14 to May 16 in the court of the District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Vishal Singh shared the details of the report, which is available in the public domain.

He revealed that he found an oval-shaped stone structure inside the mosque, along with a Nandi statue. The Commissioner added that the officials have prepared the survey report with utmost honesty and in the presence of both sides.

Vishal Singh, while speaking about the Gyanvapi Mosque report, told Republic TV, "I have submitted the survey report which is in the public domain. I saw an oval-shaped stone structure approx 3.5 feet in height inside the mosque and also a Nandi statue pointing towards the oval-shaped structure."

"Also, I found various engravings on the western side of the wall which suggested images of Lotus, Trishul, Damru, and vermillion clad image of the goddess. The periphery area of wuzu has also been videographed. Now that the report is in the public domain, I can say that we have prepared the survey report with utmost honesty and in the presence of both the sides," he added.

Republic accesses Gyanvapi Mosque report

Republic TV accessed the Commission Report of the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque on Thursday. In the report that ran over 12 pages, there is a mention of Shivling being found in the 'wazu khana' in the disputed premises on May 16, the third and the final day of the videography survey by the Commission.

In the report, the Commission highlighted that at about 8:40 AM, it was brought to the attention of everyone present by the advocate of the plaintiff that in the centre of the pool, there is a well-like structure, wherein a stone is lying and in the midst of it is the Shivling of Lord Shiva.

Other important findings in the survey include - the doors of the Tehkhana (cellar) half-opened, Pan leaves flower, Temple bells, Swastik, Trishul inscriptions on the wall, 4-4 ancient time pillars, 8 feet each in height on the cellar wall, the pillar had Kalash among other Hindu icons engraved among others.

The Gyanvapi row pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The petitioners contended that Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.