Gyanvapi Row: Court Commissioner Says 'will Follow SC Order'; Case To Be Heard On May 20

As Supreme Court stayed the trial court's hearing on the Gyanvapi mosque survey on Thursday, the Court Commissioner in the Gyanvapi survey, Vishal Singh said that they will follow the apex court's order.

Speaking exclusively to Republic after submitting the survey report on Gyanvapi mosque, court commissioner Vishal Singh said, "We filed the report as per the court's order. We have filed the Gyanvapi mosque survey report in sealed boxes. All information has been mentioned and all the reports are with the court now."

When asked about the Supreme Court's order on the trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case till Friday, 20th May, Singh said, "The Apex Court's order is the most important. It is the responsibility of everyone to follow its order and we will also follow the same."

Vishal Singh also said that the survey report is 10-12 pages long and has been submitted to the trial court. "The report is without prejudice in a confidential way. Whatever we have found in our proceeding, we have drafted it in our report," Singh said. On the Shivling issue, Singh said that it's early for him to comment on it, adding further that the court will decide the matter.

SC to hear Gyanvapi survey case on May 20

On Thursday, the Supreme Court adjourned the Gyanvapi survey case and said that it will take up the matter on Friday, May 20. The court will hear the plea of the mosque committee opposing the survey on May 20 at 3 PM. The Supreme Court has also asked the trial court in Varanasi to not proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case till Friday. This comes after the Hindu side in the case sought more time from the Supreme Court in the case hearing.

The Hindu side sought adjournment of the hearing till Friday. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain mentioned the proceedings before this court and stated that Ld. Counsel, could not appear today (May 19) before the court.

“We'll take up the matter tomorrow and as Mr Jain has assured that he will not proceed before the trial court today and we direct trial court to abide by the consensus arrived at by the parties,” the apex court said in its order.

The apex court on Thursday resumed the hearing of the case with petitioners contending that the video graphics survey carried out of the site was in violation of the Places of Worship Act.