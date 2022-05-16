After a Varanasi court directed the sealing of the spot on the Gyanvapi mosque premises where a 'Shivling' was allegedly discovered, Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal spokesperson Sufyan Nizami on Monday made an appeal to followers to wait for the final verdict of the court and to not indulge in any conflict by issuing provocative statements.

In a video statement, Sufyan Nizami said, "There is no need to give statements on what is discovered and what is not. Court will take the decision. No provocative statements should be issued. Earlier there was a conflict between people over temple and masjid. Now, there should be no conflict. We should wait for the court's decision."

Meanwhile, Republic TV has accessed the first visuals of the location where 'Shivling' was found inside Gyanvapi Mosque premises. A Shivling was allegedly found inside the mosque area during the 3-day video survey that was ordered by the court. A Varanasi court directed the sealing of the spot shortly after the alleged discovery.

In the visuals, Namaz is observed on the left and on the right, a pond under a shed can be seen, which is used for Wuzu - an Islamic procedure for cleansing parts of the body, a type of ritual purification before offering namaz. Republic TV has learnt that the alleged Shivling was found buried inside the pond during the video survey of the complex.

Varanasi court orders sealing of 'Shivling' spot

A Varanasi court directed the sealing of the spot on the Gyanvapi mosque premises where a 'Shivling' was allegedly discovered. Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar's order came on an application filed by the Hindu side's advocate Harishankar Jain informing the court that a 'Shivling' was found during the survey conducted by a team led by the court commissioner. Besides demanding the immediate sealing of the spot, he sought the court's direction to allow only 20 Muslims to offer Namaz and prohibit them from performing Wuzu.

Finally, the court ruled, "The Varanasi District Magistrate is instructed that the place where the Shivling was found should be immediately sealed. No person should be permitted entry there. The Varanasi District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, Police Commissionerate and CRPF commandant, Varanasi are directed that they will be personally responsible to guard and keep safe the place that has been sealed". The matter will now be heard on Tuesday when the survey report is likely to be submitted to the court.