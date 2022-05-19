Gyanvapi Row: Ex-Court Commissioner Details Survey Report; 'We Saw Shringar Gauri Place'

After the Supreme Court postponed the hearing of the Gyanvapi Mosque case, former Court Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra spoke exclusively to Republic TV and briefed about his survey report findings. Ajay Mishra mentioned that he was not allowed to enter the Mosque premises to conduct the survey on May 7.

Speaking to Republic TV, the ex-court commissioner said, "I did that survey from Day 1. A survey was done from north to south."

He further explained that their entry was opposed at the gate. CRPF personnel was deployed in the region and around 100 people were present inside the Mosque.

Emphasising on Shringar Gauri Temple's existence inside the Mosque, Ajay Mishra said, "We saw Shringar Gauri place which is not accessible for the devotees to offer prayers. People pray at the door."

He mentioned that the western wall of the temple has the Hindu God carvings and no Mosque has such a pattern of looks.

Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi Mosque case on May 19

On Thursday, May 19, Supreme Court said that it will hear the Gyanvapi Mosque case on Friday at 3 pm and further asked the trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case until Friday.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain urged the court to take up the matter for hearing on Friday as he informed a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narashima that lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain for the Hindu devotees in the civil suit in the case is indisposed.

Gyanvapi survey case

The case is centred on a petition seeking permission for Hindus to worship in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex on the premise that a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir was demolished in the 17th century and the Gyanvapi Masjid was built on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

After claims were made that a Shivling was found inside the premises, the Varanasi Court issued an order to seal the area and prohibit entry of people and the Supreme Court asked the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure the area be protected without restricting the Muslim community’s right to worship.

Image: Republic