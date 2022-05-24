Gyanvapi Row: Fresh Plea Filed In Supreme Court Challenging Places Of Worship Act

Even as the Gyanvapi row continues, a fresh petition was filed in the Supreme Court on May 21 challenging the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. This law prohibited the courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947, with the exception of the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute. The petitioner Chandra Shekhar who is an advocate and a socio-political activist argued that the aforesaid Act deprives Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains of their right to restore their places of worship encroached upon by "religious fundamentalist invaders".

The plea mentioned, "This Hon'ble Court, in a catena of decisions, has held that right to judicial remedy cannot be taken away by the State and the power of Courts and particularly Constitutional Courts, conferred under Article 32 and 226 of the Constitution of India, cannot be frustrated and such denial has been violative of basic structure of the Constitution and beyond the legislative power of the state". Thus, he urged the court to declare specific provisions of this law to be ultra vires Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26 and 29 of the Constitution. On March 12, the SC issued notice on a similar plea filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

What is the Gyanvapi row?

This case pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. On the same day, a Varanasi court ordered the sealing of the area inside the mosque where a Shivling was reportedly found.

Meanwhile, Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the survey report of the work done on May 14, 15, and 16 in which he reportedly highlighted the presence of a Shivling, Hindu symbols and a photograph of a deity inside the mosque premises. On May 20, the SC directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge. It specified that its interim order dated May 17 will remain in operation pending the disposal of the plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side and a period of 8 weeks thereafter. The matter will come up for hearing in the SC on July 21.