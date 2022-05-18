Gyanvapi Row: Hindu Seer Claims Presence Of 'Nandi' In Mosque; Demands Clearing Of Debris

While fresh debates continue to emerge over the discovery of a 'Shivling' from the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, two sides of the discussions have surfaced where the Hindu petitioners are celebrating the discovery while the others have refuted the claims, stating it is a fountain.

Following this, Republic Media Network has accessed a new video from the Gyanvapi mosque in which the sealing of the spot is clearly visible on the premises where a Shivling was allegedly discovered.

Republic TV has accessed fresh pictures over the Gyanvapi mosque row. The pictures depict the fencing of the pond on the premises of Gyanvapi mosque where a Shivling was allegedly discovered. The pictures depict the presence of Nandi- the guardian deity of Kailash, the abode of Shiva, about 40 feet away from the pond in the south of the mosque.

One of the priests from Kashi Vishwanath spoke with Republic TV and said, “The presence of Hindu deities on the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque can be witnessed through this video. We have requested the court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra to remove the debris surrounding the ‘Shivling’ and file a report. The report will be submitted in the court as evidence.”

In the meantime, launching a counter-attack on the fountain claims levelled by the Muslim side, Kulpati Tiwari, a Hindu seer, who is a priest at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple, has reiterated the discovery of a 'Shivling' inside the mosque stating that "it is not a fountain, but a Shivling'.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Mahant of Kashi Vishwanath, Kulpati Tiwari also expressed anguish over the denial of the existence of a 'Shivling' and called it shocking that "one needs proof of God's existence". "This is an insult to God", he further added, noting that the court has formed a committee to probe the matter.

Gyanvapi row over the discovery of 'Shivling' inside the mosque

Earlier on Monday, during the last day of the survey, the survey team had claimed about discovering a large 'Shivling' inside a well located in the Wuzukhana of the Gyanvapi mosque. While this led to celebrations among the Hindu side, the Muslim side strongly refuted the claims, asserting that it was a fountain and is very common in mosques.

However, later, the Varanasi court issued an order to seal the area in view of the discovery being a piece of crucial evidence pertaining to the matter. Following this, while the Hindu side has sought for demolishing a wall near the pond, the court has asked the Muslim petitioners to file their response by Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court of India has also issued an order asking all the nine parties including the Uttar Pradesh government to keep the Shivling 'protected', while Muslims can continue prayers inside the complex.