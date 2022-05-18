Gyanvapi Row: Hindu Seer Demands All Walls Must Be Opened, Rebuts 'fountain' Claim

While debates continue to prevail over the discovery of a 'Shivling' from the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, two sides of the discussions have surfaced where the Hindu petitioners are celebrating the discovery while the others have refuted the claims, stating it is a fountain.

In the meantime, launching a counter-attack on the fountain claims levelled by the Muslim side, Kulpati Tiwari, a Hindu seer, who is a priest at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple, has reiterated the discovery of a 'Shivling' inside the mosque stating that "it is not a fountain, but a Shivling'.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Mahant of Kashi Vishwanath, Kulpati Tiwari also expressed anguish over the denial of the existence of a 'Shivling' and called it shocking that "one needs proof of God's existence". "This is an insult to God", he further added, noting that the court has formed a committee to probe the matter.

Tiwari also spoke about his visit to the mosque premises and stated that several things can be found if searched upon properly.

"I went inside the premises. If you go inside, you will find so many things. All the three walls should be demolished and justice will prevail. I demand from the court and the government to allow the taking down all the walls", he said.

In addition to this, the Hindu seer also gave a historic reference to the incident and stated that Aurangzeb used to demolish Shivling and used to make ladders. "The entire Kashi belongs to Baba," he proclaimed.

Gyanvapi row over the discovery of 'Shivling' inside the mosque

Earlier on Monday, during the last day of the survey, the survey team had claimed about discovering a large 'Shivling' inside a well located in the Wuzukhana of the Gyanvapi mosque. While this led to celebrations among the Hindu side, the Muslim side strongly refuted the claims, asserting that it was a fountain and is very common in mosques.

However, later, the Varanasi court issued an order to seal the area in view of the discovery being a piece of crucial evidence pertaining to the matter. Following this, while the Hindu side has sought for demolishing a wall near the pond, the court has asked the Muslim petitioners to file their response by Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court of India has also issued an order asking all the nine parties including the Uttar Pradesh government to keep the Shivling 'protected', while Muslims can continue prayers inside the complex.

Image: Republic World