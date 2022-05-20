A lawyer representing the Hindu side in the Supreme Court on Friday spoke to Republic Media Network and said that the Muslim side claimed it was a fountain but the Shivling was evident from the looks of it. Sohan Lal Arya, a petitioner in the Gyanvapi Mosque case, also welcomed the top court's decision.

"The Supreme Court passed three directions today. The first direction is to transfer the case from civil judge Varanasi to district judge Varanasi. The second direction is the direction filed by the Muslim side under order 7 11 CPC regarding the rejection of suit has to be decided on a priority basis. The third is the May 17 interim order passed by the Supreme Court will continue till the next date of hearing," lawyer Varun Singh said.

On the Muslim side calling the 'Shivling' a fountain, the advocate said, "That is their claim about fountain but the kind of Shivling found is evident by looking at it."

'Wazu Khana should be shifted elsewhere'

Sohan Lal Arya, the petitioner in the Gyanvapi mosque case, welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement. "We respect Supreme Court's order but Wazu Khana should be shifted somewhere else because Shivling is there currently," he said.

On the Muslim side's objection to Commission that was made for survey and Supreme Court saying that it cannot interfere in Civil Court's order, Arya said, "I welcome the court's decision".

SC transfers Gyanvapi civil suit to Varanasi district judge

The Supreme Court on Friday transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees on Gyanvapi Masjid from to District Judge, Varanasi, stating that it is better for a senior judicial offer to look after the case considering the sensitivity and complexities of the issue.

The apex court directed the District Judge to decide the application under Order 7 Rule 11 of CPC filed by the Masjid committee on priority. The court also said that its interim order on protecting the area where Shivling was found and allowing Muslims to offer namaz will remain in place until the maintainability of the suit is decided by the district judge and thereafter for two months (eight weeks) to authorise the aggrieved parties to approach a higher court.