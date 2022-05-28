Gyanvapi Row: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Calls Huge Gathering Of Muslim Bodies In Deoband

The Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind has called for a ‘huge gathering’ of Muslim bodies in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband on May 28 and 29, amid a row involving Gyanvapi mosque and Qutub Minar.

Around 5,000 Muslim organizations are expected to participate in the event, organized to discuss issues surrounding mosques in Gyanvapi, Mathura, and monuments such as Qutub Minar. The Jamiat-Ulema-E-Hind is likely to adopt several resolutions against the ongoing temple-mosque debate.

Earlier on May 18, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, the chief of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, had urged Muslim bodies not to intervene in the Gyanvapi case.

"Public demonstrations should be avoided. Masjid Intezamiya committee is a party in various courts. It is believed that they will fight this case vigorously till the end," the outfit had tweeted. "Ulama, Scholars, speakers, and TV debaters are urged to refrain from participating in TV debates and discussions on this issue. The case is sub-judice, so provocative debates and social media speeches are by no means in the interest of the country and the nation," it added.

Gyanvapi row

A plea was filed in the Varanasi court seeking permission for daily worship before Hindu idols located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Despite the opposition from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, the court allowed the video graphics survey of the mosque premises. The survey concluded on May 16, during which a Shivling was discovered in the Wuzukhana (Ablution pond). The court subsequently ordered the sealing of the spot where the Shivling was found.

Both Hindu and Muslim sides are likely to receive the video and photos of the survey on Monday, May 30.

Qutub Minar row

A petition was filed before the Delhi court seeking restoration of Hindu and Jain deities inside the Qutub Minar complex. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has strongly opposed the plea asserting that it is a place of worship and its existing status cannot be altered.

The Saket court has reserved its order for June 9 on the plea seeking the restoration of 27 temples in the Qutub Minar complex.