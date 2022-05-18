Gyanvapi Row: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Urges People Avoid To Demonstrations, Not To Hit Streets

Amid the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque row, Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, on Wednesday, appealed to the people, especially members of the community, not to hit the streets over the issue and avoid all kinds of public demonstrations.

Issuing a statement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani said some “mischievous elements and biased media” are trying to create strife between the two communities by fanning religious emotions.

"In such a situation, the Jamiat appeals to all the people of India, specially Indian Muslims, that they should not hit streets over the issue of the Gyanvapi mosque and all kinds of public demonstrations should be avoided," it said.

The statement further said, "The Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid is a party to the matter in various courts of the country and it is believed that they will fight this case vigorously till the end. Other organisations of the country are urged not to interfere directly in this case in any courts. If they want to provide help or assistance in the case, they can do through the ‘masjid intezamiya committee'."

Ulema, scholars, speakers and TV debaters are urged to refrain from participating in debates and discussions on this issue, the statement said. The case is sub judice, so provocative debates and social media speeches are by no means in the interest of the country, the Jamiat said.

Gyanvapi case hearing on May 19

The hearing in the Gyanvapi case will take place on Thursday, May 19. The court will hear issues related to Wuzu Khana and the demolition of wall near the same. The Muslim side has also moved an application before District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, seeking two days from the court to file their objection to the petition of the Hindu side.

Moreover, the Hindu side has demanded the re-appointment of Ajay Mishra, who was removed as commissioner in the case by the court on May 17. The petitioner, in his plea, states that the report would be incomplete without Ajay Mishra's support.