Gyanvapi Row: Masjid Committee Asserts 'Mosque Present Since Longer Time; No Temple Razed'

On Wednesday, Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid Committee joint secretary Syed Mohammad Yasin said that no Shivling has a 64 cm hole in it. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Yasin claimed that the mosque has been there much longer than the temple and it is wrong to claim that the temple was demolished to build a masjid.

'Mosque present much longer than the temple': Syed Mohammad Yasin

After a Hindu Seer demanded that all the walls must be opened, Yasin stated that a 1952 act doesn't allow the breaking of the wall. As a precaution, vaults were locked after the Babri Masjid was pulled down, he said. Mohammad Yasin further stated that this issue should remain limited to the court and doesn't come on the road.

"No Shivling has a 64 cm hole in it. It is wrong that the temple was demolished to build a mosque. The mosque has been here much longer than the temple. Earlier, the vaults were open but later as a precaution, they were locked after the Babri Masjid case. The 1952 act doesn't allow the breaking of the wall. We respect the court's decision and will always do. We want this issue to remain limited to court only and doesn't come on the road," said Mohammad Yasin.

Row over Gyanvapi survey

The Gyanvapi Mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the two monuments share the same complex. Last month, a Varanasi local court had ordered a videography survey of the Masjid complex following a suit filed by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before idols located on its outer walls. The survey, which was halted due to opposition from the Mosque authorities, resumed on May 14 following a local court order.

As the survey resumed, the Varanasi Court directed the Court commissioner to submit the report by May 17. However, the report was not ready and the commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex has sought additional time from a local court to submit its report as it is yet to be prepared, an official said. The court handed two days additional time to submit its report.

Court-appointed commissioner, Ajay Mishra, who was part of the commission that was tasked with a videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, has been removed by the court for allegedly leaking information to the media and taking sides. The report will now be submitted by Vishal Singh and the hearing will take place on May 19.