Gyanvapi Row: Min Kaushal Kishore Wants Pooja To Be Conducted Where 'Shivling' Was Found

Amid the raging debates over the Gyanvapi mosque row, union minister Kaushal Kishore has now said that Hindu rituals must be undertaken where the Shivling has been found. He claimed that the Gyanvapi mosque should be considered a temple. His comments come ahead of the hearing in the Gyanvapi case that will take place today, May 19.

Commenting on the Gyanvapi row, union minister for housing and urban affairs, Kaushal Kishore has now claimed that Pooja must take place at the area where the Shivling has been found. “Pooja should be started at the place where Shivling is found. People have the right to do pooja here. If Shivling is found, it should be considered as a temple,” the minister said.

His comments came after three court-appointed commissioners, five lawyers from both sides, an assistant and a videography team performed the survey of Gyanpavi Masjid from May 14 to May 16. During the Gyanvapi survey, the Hindu side claimed that a Shivling like structure was found in the court complex. Following this, several groups including the RSS have come forward to demand the handover of the building to the Hindu side.

The Masjid is located near the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple and a Varanasi court is hearing a petition by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls. So far, the Muslim side has continued to deny claims of the Hindu side that a Shivling was found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises. After the court ordered the sealing of the Wuzukhana after the alleged discovery, the Muslim side claimed that it was a 'fountain'.

Gyanvapi case hearing today

The hearing in the Gyanvapi case will take place on Thursday, May 19. The court will hear issues related to Wuzukhana and wall demolition. The Muslim side has also moved an application before District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, seeking two days from the court to file their objection to the petition of the Hindu side.

Moreover, the Hindu side has demanded the re-appointment of Ajay Mishra, who was removed as commissioner in the case by the court on May 17. The petitioner, in his plea, states that the report would be incomplete without Ajay Mishra's support.

Image: ANI/ PTI