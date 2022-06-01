Gyanvapi Row: Muslim Side Alleges Survey Tapes Leaked By Hindu Petitioners, Latter Refutes

As political debates continue over the circulation of Gyanvapi mosque survey tapes, the Muslim side alleged that the tapes were leaked by Hindu petitioners. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, June 1, Muslim side lawyer A N Yadav contended that the tape handed over to the court shouldn't have been made viral.

Muslim side lawyer told Republic TV, " As per the court order, the tape shouldn't have been leaked. This is a serious offense". "I can't understand the conspiracy behind leaking the survey tape", he added.

Meanwhile, the Hindu side has hit back at the salvos and stated that the allegations levelled by the Muslim side are baseless as they have not even opened the envelope of the survey facts.

Earlier on Monday, June 30, video footage and photographs pertaining to the survey conducted inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi were reportedly leaked, aired on a few television channels, and circulated on social media.

The district court had given copies of the survey footage in a sealed packet to four of the five Hindu women petitioners who sought permission to perform prayers inside the complex after they gave an affidavit to the court to not make the content received in the Compact Disks (CDs) public.

Gyanvapi survey

On May 20, the Supreme Court order transferred the suit on the Gyanvapi Masjid dispute from the civil judge (senior division) Varanasi to the district judge owing to the sensitivity of the case.

Hearing a plea filed by a group of Hindu women that have sought year-long access to offer prayers at a Hindu shrine, a Varanasi Court on Thursday allowed the videographic survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Guidelines for continuing the video survey of the mosque were issued by Varanasi’s Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar and it was further announced that it will be held by May 17.

Earlier on April 18, 2021, a group of Delhi-based women moved the court with their plea and had also sought to stop the opponents from damaging the idols.

On April 26, the court of Civil Judge of Varanasi ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and to submit a report by May 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Gyanvapi mosque survey controversy dates back to 1991 when local priests filed a number of petitions in Varanasi district court seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi complex.

The petitioners contended that a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir was demolished in the 17th century and Gyanvapi Masjid was built on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

