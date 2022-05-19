Gyanvapi Row: New Court Commissioner Says Ajay Mishra's Report Eligible For Submission

Ahead of the Gyanvapi survey report submission, Court Commissioner Vishal Singh on Thursday supported his predecessor Ajay Mishra and stated that his report was eligible for submission too. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV ahead of the fresh Gyanvapi survey report submission, Court Commissioner Vishal Singh stated that former Commissioner Ajay Mishra was only suspended because of his photographer, who leaked information to the media. He added that there was no conflict between the two commissioners over the survey report. “Gyanvapi survey report submitted by former Court Commissioner Ajay Mishra is eligible,” Singh told Republic. It is pertinent to mention here that the fresh report was submitted before the court later in the day.

“His report is eligible as it is based on a survey before 12 May. The commission worked with a natural stand,” Vishal Singh added. Further speaking about Mishra’s removal from the survey, Singh asserted that there was no question of side picking involved. “He was only suspended because the photographer leaked info to the media. There's no conflict among us,” he further added.

“The final report is ready. We will submit the report by and before 2 pm today,” Court Commissioner Vishal Singh told Republic while thanking the other members of the team involved in the survey. The court will now look into the survey reports submitted by the two commissioners and decide on a further verdict in the case pertaining to the Gyanvapi row.

Findings of Gyanvapi survey

In an explosive development pertaining to the Gyanvapi Masjid dispute, traces of Hindu temples have been discovered near two walls of the mosque, according to the survey report submitted to the Varanasi court. The two-page survey report filed by suspended court commissioner Ajay Mishra states that debris from the Shringar Gauri temple was found near the north and west walls of the mosque.

As mentioned in the survey report now accessed by Republic TV, the following proofs were found during the videography survey conducted at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi -

Remains of four Hindu idols covered in red colour were found on the western wall of the mosque

A place to light lamps was found next to the idols on the walls

Lotus and snake (sheshnaag)-like shapes as well as inscriptions of Hindu motifs were seen on walls

As per the survey report, the debris seemed to be lying on the ground for a long time. Presently, the remains of the Shringar Gaura temple are worshipped as a whole because it is prohibited to visit the actual idols located on the walls, that are barricaded.

The documents proving the existence of the Hindu temple come ahead of the crucial hearing in the Varanasi local court, during which, the videography survey report will be reviewed. The survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex concluded on Monday, May 16, during which, according to claims made by the Hindu side, a Shivling has been discovered in the Wuzukhana (Ablution pond). The court subsequently ordered the sealing of the spot where the Shivling was found.

