Gyanvapi Row: Plea Filed For Demolition Of Wall Near 'Wuzu Khana'; Hearing On May 19

In the latest development in the Gyanvapi Mosque row, an application has been filed in the Varanasi Court to demolish the wall beside Wuzu Khana, where a 'Shivling' was allegedly found. According to lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu side, the demolition of the wall has been demanded to allow the parties to go further inside the Mosque premises. The matter has been listed for hearing on Thursday, May 19.

"The court ordered to remove Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra for hiring a private cameraman and leaking the contents of the survey. Further, we filed an application for the demolition of the wall beside the wuzu khana so that we can enter further. The court will hear the matter today," said Jain, as per ANI.

On Monday, May 16, the videographic survey of the Mosque premises concluded. At the end of the survey, an application was filed by the Hindu side informing the court that a 'Shivling' was found inside the Wuzu Khana - the pond where Muslims perform their ritual cleansing before offering Namaz. After listening to the plea, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar directed that the spot be sealed.

Apart from the hearing on the Wuzu Khana, another crucial application slated for hearing is the Hindu side's plea to reappoint ousted court commissioner Ajay Mishra. On Tuesday, the Varanasi court removed advocate Ajay Mishra as commissioner of the Gyanvapi survey on grounds of alleged non-cooperation and charges of 'leaking' sensitive information pertaining to the confidential survey to the media. It also gave two more days to the commission to submit the survey and appointed advocate Vishal Singh in his place.

SC orders protection of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi mosque

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to all 9 parties including the UP Government and ordered that the spot where the Shivling was claimed to be found be 'protected', while Muslims are allowed to continue prayers in the Mosque. While it refused to stay the Varanasi Court's proceedings, it removed the numerical restriction from the order, in which only 20 Muslims were allowed to enter the Mosque.

"If a Shivling is found, we have to maintain a balance. We will direct the District Magistrate to ensure the protection of the place without restricting Muslims from praying," the apex court observed. The matter has now been slated for further hearing on May 19, Thursday.