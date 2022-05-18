Gyanvapi Row: Political Analyst Danish Qureshi Held For Derogatory Remark On Shivling

For the derogatory remark made by Danish Qureshi, the Cyber Cell of the Gujarat police took the political analyst into custody on Wednesday, May 18. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Qureshi had mocked the people claiming that a Shivling has been found on the premises of the Varanasi-based mosque.

"Can the platform of the ling of a man or a great man, be of this sort?" Qureshi asked in Hindi while cautioning that his intention was 'not to hurt anyone's religious sentiment', but just to gain knowledge on the issue. This was not a tweet in isolation, as, since the time the judgement for the survey of the disputed religious place has been pronounced, the political analyst has been putting up contentious posts. In one tweet, he even compared Gyanvapi with Babri.

Shivling found in Gyanvapi, Varanasi court orders sealing the area

The present case pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. In the survey, an alleged Shivling was found, and on the orders of a Varanasi court the area inside the mosque was sealed. Moreover, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar directed the CRPF as well as police to guard the spot and not allow anyone to enter.

The Court had sought reports of the survey by May 17. However, since the report was not ready and the commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex had sought additional time, the court extended the deadline by two days. The report will now be submitted on May 19, by Vishal Singh as the Court-appointed commissioner, Ajay Mishra has been removed by the court for allegedly leaking information to the media and taking sides.

Image: PTI/Twitter