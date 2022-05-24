Gyanvapi Row: Republic Accesses Video Of 'Ramayan Paath' At Shringar Gauri Temple In 2015

With the Varanasi District Judge set to hear the maintainability of the Gyanvapi suit on May 26, Republic TV has accessed an exclusive video which shows how a Ramayan paath was held at the Shringar Gauri temple in 2015. In the Gyanvapi complex, where worship of Shringar Gauri is now allowed only once a year, Ramayana was recited from Saptami to Purnima of Kartik Shukla Paksha.

The visuals show that prayers were held right in front of Nandi Maharaj, on the left side of Shringar Gauri, until just a few years ago. Devotees can be seen thronging inside the pandal, which was set up on the complex. The video from 2015 is the last time Ramayana was recited inside the premises.

Earlier, Republic TV had accessed three Court verdicts pertaining to ownership of the complex premises, dating back to over 100 years. The three pivotal orders, passed between 1852-1907, have all ruled in favour of the Vyas family of Gyanvapi, said to be the original owners of the complex. Through all three verdicts, the courts have categorically observed that the property 'does not belong to the Muslims', and the community 'can not object to restorations inside the premises'.

Varanasi Court to hear maintainability of plea on May 26

The Varanasi District court on Tuesday announced that it will start hearing the maintainability of the plea in the Gyanvapi Mosque case on Thursday, May 26. The court has decided to hear the Muslim side's plea under Order 7/Rule 11 CPC first and has sought objections to the survey report, if any, from both sides within the next 5-7 days.

So far, the biggest clincher in the case has been the alleged discovery of a Shivling inside the Wuzu Khana of the Mosque, following which the Supreme Court ordered the spot to be sealed and protected, and alternate arrangements to be made for wuzu.

Republic TV had also accessed exclusive images from the three-day survey of the Mosque premises, where a Shivling and a lotus engraving were spotted on one of the pillars inside the Mosque complex. According to the excerpts from the report, many signs pertaining to the Sanatan culture were found inside the building including motifs of Lotus, Swastik, Damru, and Trishul.