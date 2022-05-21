Amid the ongoing row over the Gyanvapi mosque survey, Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive visuals showing the Shringar Gauri Puja being performed in the Gyanvapi complex.

Republic also reached out to the man performing the Shringar Gauri Puja and learnt the details of the ceremony.

Gulshan Kapoor, the man who offered prayers at the Gauri Temple, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, said that the darshan was banned after a movement took place in 2006 and the local administration allowed the locals to perform a puja for one day in Navratri every year.

"The video is from 5 April 2022, it is from Chaitra Navratri. Mata Shringar Gauri was earlier out of barricading but the local administration, in order to impress the state government, banned the Darshan in 1998. Many people protested against the order, because of which the local administration allowed offering prayers for one day, which is considered to be a special day during Navratri. Thus, since 2006, we have been performing the Puja. Before the Puja, the idol of Maa Gauri is washed by offering water from the same temple itself. Parikrama takes place of the whole Mosque, considering it as a temple," Gulshan Kapoor told Republic. "In the pictures, it is quite clear that the Shringar Gauri temple is outside. The temple was broken during the Mughal rule when Aurangazeb was the king. Since the time the temple was broken, we are offering prayers here only. The temple was located outside the west end of the Gyanvapi Mosque," he added.

"My whole childhood has been spent in Gyanvapi. Earlier, Muslims never performed Namaz at the place as it is prohibited in Islam to perform namaz on disputed land. However, it was after 1992 that they started performing Namaz in Gyanvapi Mosque," Kapoor claimed.

SC transfers Gyanvapi case to district judge

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi mosque case to the district judge, Varanasi. While hearing Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee's plea against a Varanasi court order which directed a videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex close to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the top court said that a senior and experienced judicial officer of UP Judicial services will hear the case.

After the Gyanvapi survey report was submitted, the Court also directed the District Magistrate (DM) to make appropriate arrangements for Wazu at the masjid. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha said that the May 17 order for sealing the 'Shivling' area and access for namaz will continue till the Order 7 Rule 11 application is decided and thereafter for eight weeks.

The application filed by the petitioners under Order 7 Rule 11 of the CPC (maintainability) shall be decided on priority by the district judge on the transfer of the suit, it said and posted the matter for further hearing in the second week of July.