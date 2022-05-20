Gyanvapi Row: SC Transfers Case To District Judge, Interim Order To Continue For 8 Weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi mosque case to the district judge, Varanasi. While hearing Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee's plea against a Varanasi court order which directed a videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex close to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the top court said that a senior and experienced judicial officer of UP Judicial services will hear the case.

The Court also directed District Magistrate (DM) to make appropriate arrangements for Wazy at the masjid. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha said that the May 17 order for sealing the 'Shivling' area and access for Nazam will continue till the Order 7 Rule 11 application is decided and thereafter for eight weeks.

'Orders can disrupt harmony'

During the hearing, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi for Masajid Committee said that the orders passed by the trial court since the beginning are capable of creating great public mischief. "My submission is right from the date the Commission was appointed till date, all these orders shall be declared as void and null," he said.

"What we felt was first we would first ask for the Order 7 Rule 11 to be decided and until that is decided our interim order would hold the field in a balanced way," the court said.

Senior Advocate CS Vidyanathan, appearing for Hindu side, said, "I would say that Milords shall not dictate the order of proceedings to the District Judge. Milords shall not tie the hands of the District Judge."

During the hearing, Ahmadi repeatedly pushed for the stay of the orders earlier passed by the local court. He said that the status quo which existed for 500 years has been hindered already. "You have to see how this case is being used for 4 or 5 mosques across the country. This will create public mischief which the 1991 Worship Act wanted to avoid."

"Ahmadi, sorry for the interruption. Whatever preliminary issues you want to raise, if tomorrow your Order 7 Rule 11 application is allowed, then whatever interim orders you are challenging, don't you think they will become a nullity?" Justice Kant said.

SC seeks suggestions from all counsels

The Supreme Court asked all counsels if they can give them suggestions so that directions can be passed that is good for all sides.

The court said that there cannot be selective leaks of the Commission's report. "Do not leak things to the press, only the judge opens the report," the SC said.

"We're all in a joint mission to preserve a sense of unification in the country," the bench added.

Objecting to sealing of Wazu Khan where alleged 'Shivling' is found, Ahmadi said. "Wazu is not being allowed, the whole area where Wazu is carried out has been sealed," he added.

The court asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta about what arrangements have been made for Wazu. "I can take instructions. Bu my friend is not placing correct facts," the SG stated.