Gyanvapi Row: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Nod To Worship Shivling On July 21

In the Gyanvapi Mosque case, the Supreme Court on July 18 listed July 21 as the date for hearing a plea seeking the right to worship the 'Shivling' that was found at the disputed site in Varanasi, which is adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The plea has also sought direction for the Kashi Vishwanath trust to take possession of the Shivling.

"This is a petition to allow darshan and puja of the Shivling which has been found in the complex and also to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to do carbon dating," advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said.

The Supreme Court Bench, however, said that the fresh plea will be heard along with another petition filed by the Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee, challenging the survey report of the court-appointed Commission.

"Direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to make an appropriate survey or undertake Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and/or excavation associating the petitioners to find out the nature of construction beneath the Shivlingam discovered on May 16, 2022. Direct the Central government to install live video streaming equipment to stream on the website of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Trust... making it possible for the devotees to have virtual darshan and perform symbolic pooja...," the plea sought.

Argument in Gyanvapi case continues

On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the Gyanvapi Mosque case from a Civil judge to the District judge in Varanasi. The apex court, looking at the complexity and sensitivity of the issue, had held that it is better if a senior judicial officer with experience handles this case.

It had ordered that its interim order passed on May 17, to protect the area where the Shivling was found and access to Muslims for namaz, shall continue till maintainability of the suit is decided and thereafter for eight weeks to enable parties to pursue legal remedies. It had been said that District Judge should decide the maintainability of the civil suit in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath on priority as sought by Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi.

Shivling found in Gyanvapi mosque

On April 26, a Varanasi court had ordered a videography survey after a claim by a petitioner. A team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the Mosque on May 6, following which, they were stopped from entering the Mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order.

The court, however, allowed the videography survey of the Mosque premises, which was completed on May 16. In the report of the survey accessed, there was a structure found in the 'wazu khana' in the disputed premises, which looks like a 'Shivling'.

(With ANI Inputs)

