Gyanvapi Row: 'Survey Report Necessary To Decide Maintainability,' Says Lawyer Vishnu Jain

After the Varanasi District Judge reserved the order in the Gyanvapi mosque case, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain spoke to Republic TV and revealed that the Hindu side had requested the court to take the commission's report into cognizance while deciding on the 'maintainability' of the suit.

"We made a submission before the court that the commission report, which is now a part of the record of the court, must also be considered while deciding the application under Order 7 Rule 11. An application under Order 7 Rule 11 is on the ground that it is barred by the Places of Worship Act, which uses the word 'religious character'. You have to decide religious character, it's a mixed question of law in fact. For that the report of the commission is very necessary," said Jain.

The advocate further revealed that the court's order tomorrow will be pronounced on a small footing, and would first decide the future course of action, following which the arguments in the case would begin.

"The Court has reserved the order, and the judgment will be pronounced on a small footing that what will be the next procedure, and future course of action. The order will be passed tomorrow. Whether maintainability will be decided first or not we are okay with it but we also want the commission report to be taken in cognizance," he said.

Notably, during the hearing, the SC had observed that the application filed by the mosque committee challenging the maintainability of the suit shall be decided on priority by the District Judge upon the transfer of the suit.

Varanasi District Judge reserves order in Gyanvapi case

The Varanasi District Judge on Monday reserved the order in the Gyanvapi mosque case. The verdict is expected to come tomorrow (May 24). During the proceedings, the maintainability of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 was raised by the Muslim side. The Act provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed at the time of independence, barring only one exception-- the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute.

The bench headed by Varanasi District Judge Dr AK Vishvesha also accepted the copy of the survey report prepared by ousted commissioner Ajay Mishra. Although Mishra was removed from the case for allegedly 'leaking information', his successor Vishal Singh had stated that his report was eligible for submission too.

In another important development, the Hindu side filed an application under 156 (3) CrPC before Chief Judicial Magistrate for registration of FIR under sections 153A(2) and 505 (3) IPC against persons who allegedly performed wuzu (between May 16-19) in the wuzu khana where Shivling was stated to be found. Notably, the Varanasi Civil Court, as well as the Supreme Court had ordered for the site to be protected, and alternate arrangements to be made for wuzu elsewhere.