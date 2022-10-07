Gyanvapi Row: Varanasi Court Defers Order On Carbon Dating Of Shivling; Hearing On Oct 11

In a key development on Friday, a Varanasi court deferred the pronouncement of an order on the Hindu side's plea seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque premises. The next hearing will now take place on October 11 where the order might be pronounced. While the Muslim side had opposed this citing that the object was part of a 'fountain', Rakhi Singh- one of the plaintiffs in the Gyanvapi case also objected to the carbon dating of the 'Shivling' expressing the apprehension that any scientific testing will damage it.

Revealing what transpired in the court today, the Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain told the media, "The court had two queries. One, is the Shivling which was recovered during the Commission proceedings on May 16 a part of the case property or not. Second, can the court form a commission for a scientific investigation? On this, we said that in our prayer, we demanded a direct and indirect right to worship. So, the Shivling was hidden in the Wazu Khana. When the water was removed, the indirect God became the direct God. That's why it is a part of our suit properly."

He added, "We also brought to the court's notice an order where the court has the power to issue an order for scientific investigation. We also said that the Muslim side has said on affidavit that it is a fountain. And it should be adjudicated whether it is a fountain or Shivling. The best way to adjudicate is that the Archaeological Survey of India should probe it for which the order should issue an order. The honourable court heard us. The Muslim side wants to present its counterarguments. That's why the honourable court fixed the 11th for a hearing. The honourable court will pronounce its order after hearing them."

What is the Gyanvapi case?

In a big boost to the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case on September 12, the Varanasi district court dismissed a plea challenging the maintainability of its suit. Varanasi District Judge AK Vishvesha held that the plea filed by 5 Hindu women who sought permission for the daily worship of Hindu deities located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque can be heard further. He also rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's arguments that the case can't be heard by the court due to the Places of Worship Act and the Waqf Act.

This trust which manages the Gyanvapi mosque had contended that only the Waqf Board has the right to hear any matter pertaining to the mosque. But the Hindu plaintiffs had claimed that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a temple. Pronouncing its order, the Varanasi district court asked both parties to submit their pleadings. Earlier, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. On May 20, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge but ordered the protection of the area where the 'Shivling' was found.