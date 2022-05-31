Gyanvapi Survey: Videographer & Hindu Lawyer Back Shivling Claim; 'Both Sides Are Aware'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Gyanvapi survey videographer Ganesh Sharma said that the 'Shivling' was hidden inside the water in Wuzu Khana. It was discovered after the water was removed, he added.

"The video which has come out now was taken during the survey. During the survey, four cameras were used. So cannot confirm from which camera it was taken. When we reached Wuzu Khana, all the water from there was removed. This Shivling became visible. Those who go to the temple know how Shivling looks. The people from the Hindu side and advocates asserted that it was Shivling."

On the wall on the west side of the mosque, he said, "The image of the wall has been shared widely. Elephants, mantras, Swastik, Trishul and damru were engraved on the wall. These things were also discovered where namaz is being offered."

'Everyone knows its a Shivling'

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, a lawyer representing a group of Hindu women in the case, said that the Hindus, as well as Muslims, know that 'Shivling' was discovered in Wuzu Khana.

"Everyone knows what is the shape of Shivling be it Hindu or Muslim. What we saw there was Shivling. They tried to hide it by filling water and calling it a fountain. When the water was removed, Shivling was discovered. Muslims also know the fact but they are hiding it."

Gyanvapi row

The case pertains to a petition filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, the videography of the masjid premises was announced.

Following the survey, the Hindu side claimed that a Shivling was discovered while the Muslim side called it a fountain. Currently, a district court in Varanasi is hearing the maintainability of plea filed by five women. The next hearing will take place on July 4.