Gyanvapi Survery Visuals Being Circulated: Videos Of Wazu-Khana Out Raises Questions

As the maintainability of the Gyanvapi Mosque- Kashi Vishwanath temple case is yet to be ascertained, Republic accessed multiple videos circulated on social media of the survey conducted on the premises on Monday. In video 1, the survey team can be seen inside the 'wazu khana' as the workers of the Municipal Corporation reduce the water-level.

In video 2, the suvery team can be seen around a black, round-shaped figure of approximately 2.5 feet, purportedly the Shivling discovered after the water level was reduced. In the third video, the survey team can be heard raising questions about the Shivling and in the fourth and final video, there can be seen a hole.

Mention of Shivling in the survey report

The videos are in line with what was mentioned in the survey report accessed by the channel earlier. In the report, presenting the minutes of the survey conducted on May 16, the team had highlighted how it was brought to the attention of everyone present by the advocate of the plaintiff that in the centre of the pool, there is a well-like structure, wherein a stone is lying and in the midst of it is the Shivling of Lord Shiva. After this, the Court Commissioner had directed the worker of the Municipal Council to go inside the pool by climbing down a ladder and reduce the water-level. Members of the fishery department were also called in to get suggestions for the fishes living in the pool. They said that fish will be safe and alive if the water level is maintained till the 2-feet mark.

"Keeping in mind the suggestion, when the water level was reduced, a black, round-shaped figure of approximately 2.5 feet was seen. At the top of the figure, there was a small, round-designed white stone and right in the centre of it, there was a small hole," the report read.

On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the Gyanvapi- Kashi Vishwanath temple complex case from a Civil Judge (senior division) to a District judge, saying looking at the “complexities” and “sensitivity” of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

On Monday, post-hearing both the sides, District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesha directed the release of videography & photography of the site of contention and posted the matter for the next hearing on July 4.

Disclaimer: Survey tapes circulated to channels. Republic doesn't take responsibility for videos. Viewer discretion is advised on videos circulated.